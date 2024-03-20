NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $72.90

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.90 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.94), with a volume of 175683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.40 ($0.93).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.
