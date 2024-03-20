NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.95, but opened at $29.33. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 18,553 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

