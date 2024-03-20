Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $55.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Nextracker stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $710.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 216,674 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

