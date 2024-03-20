NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $99.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.