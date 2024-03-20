Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NOG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,794 shares of company stock valued at $284,252 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

