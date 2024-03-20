Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Cut by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

