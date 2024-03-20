Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. 205,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.96 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

