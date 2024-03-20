Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.74. 862,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,032,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $654.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $291.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 239.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 50,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

