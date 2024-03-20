NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.88.

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 107,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161 in the last 90 days. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NovoCure by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NovoCure by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

