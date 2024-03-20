NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $52.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Covalis Capital LLP grew its position in NRG Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 506,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 96,386 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in NRG Energy by 95.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NRG Energy by 47.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

