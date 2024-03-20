NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Announces $0.07 Interim Dividend

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th.

NRW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get NRW alerts:

About NRW

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.