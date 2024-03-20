NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target Raised to $10.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE SMR traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,678. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.90. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 1,233,898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,219,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,132,131 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $10,090,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 68.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 351,171 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

