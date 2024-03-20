NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3408702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuScale Power Trading Down 35.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

