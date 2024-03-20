NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NuScale Power traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3408702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NuScale Power Trading Down 35.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
- What are earnings reports?
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.