Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Mark Thompson Buys 150 Shares

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$72.01 per share, with a total value of C$10,801.50.

Mark Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Mark Thompson bought 150 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$71.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,759.50.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Mark Thompson bought 330 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$72.71 per share, with a total value of C$23,994.30.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.5 %

NTR traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.40. 3,944,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.32. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$64.89 and a twelve month high of C$104.31. The stock has a market cap of C$35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.47). Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.3659447 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.33.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

