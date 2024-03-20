Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

