NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $1,030.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $820.00 to $1,030.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.37.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $893.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $251.30 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average of $553.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after purchasing an additional 827,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.