NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.59.

NVDA traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $888.50. 16,494,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,531,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $721.23 and its 200 day moving average is $553.34. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $253.81 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

