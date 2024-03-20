NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $950.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Argus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $881.02.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.36 on Wednesday, hitting $883.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,303,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,615,461. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $721.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a one year low of $253.81 and a one year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

