NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00. The stock had previously closed at $878.37, but opened at $903.88. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares last traded at $923.93, with a volume of 9,270,475 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.37.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after buying an additional 827,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $721.23 and a 200 day moving average of $553.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

