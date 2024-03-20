NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NWF Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NWF Group stock opened at GBX 212.56 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 210.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.09 million, a P/E ratio of 823.08 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.17) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.56).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at NWF Group

In other NWF Group news, insider Christopher James Belsham purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,169.96). 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

