Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NYXH opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 993.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $8,177,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nyxoah by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

