Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Up 4.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 433,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,988,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $611.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile



Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

