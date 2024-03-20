Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

