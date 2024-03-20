Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.248-$2.273 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $51.69 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.39.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

