Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Shares of OLLI opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.