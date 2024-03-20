OMG Network (OMG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $27.21 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $138.26 million and $27.21 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00083600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001391 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.