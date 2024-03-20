Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.68. The company had a trading volume of 139,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200-day moving average of $82.72.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

