OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.26.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPAL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 16,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.51. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 52.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,741,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,588,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 383,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 172,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

