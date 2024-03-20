OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 19,198 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $36,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,802.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OptiNose Trading Down 11.1 %

OPTN opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OPTN shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of OptiNose from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptiNose by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 529,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 45,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OptiNose by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

