Orchid (OXT) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $131.21 million and $7.79 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006476 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00026498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.09 or 0.99872808 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010598 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.78 or 0.00167869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12388114 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,607,905.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

