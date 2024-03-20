Orchid (OXT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.17 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $126.82 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00015134 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.45 or 1.00511726 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010890 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00152297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12388114 USD and is down -2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $10,607,905.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.