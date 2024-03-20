Organigram (TSE:OGI) Trading 6.3% Higher

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 226,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 278,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Organigram from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OGI

Organigram Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$297.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.0896 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. Insiders own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.