Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,751,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 412,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,395. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In other news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,723.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

