Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
