Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.90. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo

Organovo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organovo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

