ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Acquired by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ORIX by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ORIX by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. ORIX Co. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

