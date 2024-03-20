Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $860,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $379.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.86 and a 200-day moving average of $332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $385.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

