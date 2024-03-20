Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.