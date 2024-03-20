Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,979.34 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7,979.34 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,080.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.06 or 0.00582165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00127453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.44 or 0.00216035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00117152 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,171,506 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

