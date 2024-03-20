Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 6.84. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

