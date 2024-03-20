Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.42.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PGY
Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 6.84. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.