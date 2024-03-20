PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Raised to $16.00 at Citigroup

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

PAGS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 2,171,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,324. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $877.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 170,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

