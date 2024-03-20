Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.9%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 9,467,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 74,660,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.81, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.