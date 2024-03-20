Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.95

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 19892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

About Paramount Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $314,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $24,873,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $5,073,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

