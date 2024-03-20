Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.95

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 19892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.
Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 43.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, its domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, its owned television stations; and its international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión, as well as domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
