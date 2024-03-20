Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Parkland Price Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$43.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.01. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$27.92 and a 1-year high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.3015038 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parkland

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total transaction of C$334,431.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.66, for a total value of C$223,304.50. Insiders have sold 73,992 shares of company stock worth $3,230,617 over the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.69.

View Our Latest Report on Parkland

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.