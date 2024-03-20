Patten Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,072 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

