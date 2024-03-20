Patten Group Inc. Buys 127 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 593,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,920,000. Act Two Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $107,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $236.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.51. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

