Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

