Patten Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $156.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

