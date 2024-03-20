Patten Group Inc. Has $359,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

