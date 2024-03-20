Patten Group Inc. Has $713,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6 %

ENB opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.