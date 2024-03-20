Patten Group Inc. Invests $499,000 in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.